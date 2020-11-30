Menu
A file image of Queensland police in Palmwoods.
Breaking

‘Tragic accident’: Toddler dies at hinterland property

Laura Pettigrew
29th Nov 2020 3:48 PM | Updated: 30th Nov 2020 5:43 AM
A toddler has died suddenly at a property in Palmwoods, according to police.

Police and emergency crews rushed to the scene on Dunning St after receiving reports of an "unresponsive child" about 11am on Sunday.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics transported the child to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with "lights and sirens".

But it was too late.

A police spokesman has told the Daily the two-year-old child has died.

Initial reports said a crime scene had been established but the police spokesman a short time later said the death was "not suspicious".

It is understood the death was a "tragic accident".

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics and the critical care unit attended the scene.

The Sunshine Coast University Hospital referred all media inquiries regarding the toddler's sudden death to police.

Police said they would not release any further information until a coroner's report has been released.

