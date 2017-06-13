22°
Tragic crash sparks warning from motorcyclist

Amber Macpherson | 13th Jun 2017 7:00 AM
RALLYING: The community is getting behind Gympie man Mark Revere following his serious crash during the King of the Mountain Poker Run.
BE careful.

That's the message from a man left severely disabled after crashing during a charity motorcycle ride in Black Mountain last year.

And he wants to warn others of the dangers of taking part in similar events, especially when riding in convoy.

Mark Revere, who was part of the King of the Mountain Poker Run in July, crashed into an oncoming four-wheel-drive on Black Mountain Range Rd.

"I'm not going to say anything bad about them (the Poker Run organisers). I just want to make people aware of the risk," Mr Revere said, admitting the accident was his fault.

"It's about any big ride that anyone goes on.

"It's dangerous when there's hundreds of bikes beside you and around you going fast.

"There's not much room to stop, you've got to keep going or someone will run in to you," he said.

Mr Revere has brain damage, now uses a wheelchair and has been told he will never drive again.

Mr Revere, who was charged and fined for crossing centre lines on the road following the crash, said he and his wife Judy were disappointed in the organisers for never reaching out to check on him.

"I had an accident, it was my fault, however that may be, all I'm asking for is a courtesy call," Mr Revere said.

Mrs Revere believes organisers should have made it clearer on the day that a number of insurance rights were waived when signing up.

"You sign a waiver when you sign up; you basically waiver your rights away," she said.

"Mark's going to be in his wheelchair for a very long time, if not for the rest of his life.

"Not one person has contacted me to see if he's alright."

Mrs Revere said her husband's medical costs have been upwards of $10,000.

She said she was hoping to attend the sign-on day for this year's Poker Run next month to demonstrate the risk of what the riders were signing up to.

Poker Run organisers were contacted but declined to comment without legal advice.

Topics:  black mountain charity bike ride noosa poker run pomona



