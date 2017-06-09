Tragic death on duty spurs support from Cooroy

SELFLESS: Cooroy Hotel will host a fundraiser to help fallen policeman Brett Forte's family.

WHILE Cooroy Police officer Mal Scott had never met fallen policeman Brett Forte, Snr Sgt Scott said a death in the police community is like a death in the family.

"Even though we hadn't met, he's still like a brother,” Snr Sgt Scott said.

"It hits everyone really hard. I think we (police officers) can all realise that it could be any one of us.”

Senior Contsable Brett Forte was killed on duty following a traffic stop in the Lockyer Valley on May

29.

He left behind a wife and three children.

After learning of the tragedy, Cooroy townsfolk began asking what they could do to help, and Snr Sgt Scott began organising a fundraiser event at the Cooroy Hotel.

"The community wanted to do something to show support for the police,” Snr Sgt Scott said.

"I got together with the Cooroy Hotel and came up with this fundraiser to raise money for Brett's family.

"He's got three kids, they're without a dad now, it's horrible.”

The cocktail evening will take place next Saturday, June 17 from 5.30pm.

Places at the event are still available, with 100% of the $50 ticket price going to Snr Const Forte's family.

Snr Sgt Scott said the Cooroy Hotel were happy to provide staff and meals for the event free of charge.

"They (the Cooroy Hotel) were very much on board, they're donating all the food venue, labour, staff, which is nice,” he said.

"Entry to the event will be $50, and the whole of that $50 is going to that family.

"(The Cooroy Hotel) have got a capacity of about 400 so they've sold about 100 tickets already.”

Speaking to the Noosa News on the day of Snr Const Forte's funeral, Snr Sgt Scott said many Sunshine Coast police officers attended the service to show united support.

"Quite a few police from the Sunshine Coast district did travel to Toowoomba to pay their respects today,” Snr Sgt Scott said.

"All our bosses and inspectors, the dog squad and traffic branch all went across.

"It's all very sad.”

Patrons of the event are required to buy their own alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are selling fast.

Brett Forte Fundraiser

When: June 17, 5.30pm

Where: Cooroy Hotel, 38 Maple St, Cooroy

Tickets: $50 and must be purchased through Cooroy Hotel, phone 5472 1900.