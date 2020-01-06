Tragic end to man’s ‘new life’ in Australia

Kromwell Hayward's life support has been turned off.

A New Zealand man hit while walking home from a New Year's party in Brisbane has had his life support switched off.

Kromwell Hayward, 22, had only just moved to Australia to start a new life to get over the death of his best mate, theNZ Herald reported.

But he was hit by a car about 3am on New Year's Day while walking home from a party and had been in a critical condition fighting for his life.

On Sunday, his brother, Drew West, shared "with a heavy heart" that Mr Hayward had died.

"Today at approximately 11.30am the decision was made to turn off Kromwell's life support and lay our brother to rest," Mr West said.

Mr West set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.

"As Kromwell is from New Zealand, we understand that there is going to be overbearing costs involved in making arrangements and payments dedicated towards his situation and any donations made will be greatly appreciated," Mr West wrote.

Kromwell Hayward, 22, who died after being hit by a car in Australia, grew up in Rotorua. Picture: GoFundMe

Hundreds of people have expressed their condolences and helped raise nearly $8000 for the heartbroken family.

In a Facebook post, Mr West thanked everyone for their support and said Mr Hayward would be greatly missed.

"On behalf of both families we would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love and support and for every kind donation you have made (and are continuing to make) to the fund," he wrote.

"This has significantly lightened the financial burden of making arrangements for Kromwell's passing."

Hayward had moved to Brisbane to live with his sister. Picture: Facebook / Kromwell Hayward

People who donated have left messages of support on the fundraising page.

One woman said she wanted to support his mother and family "going through this tragic situation".

"Nothing worst than surviving a son or daughter," the woman wrote.

Another person said Mr Hayward was a "very much loved friend" of their son.

"He holds a very special place in all of our hearts here, and we love him immensely," they said.

Mr West told the NZ Herald his brother grew up in Rotorua but recently moved to Brisbane to live with his older sister to start a "new life".

Due to Mr Hayward’s condition, his family made the heartbreaking decision to turn off life support. Picture: GoFundMe

Mr Hayward was struggling to get over the death of his cousin and best friend, Hendrix Hayward, who died in August in 2016.

Mr Hayward was living with Hendrix and his aunt in Perth when his cousin fell off his skateboard while being towed by a car, known as "skitching".

Hendrix was taken to hospital in a critical condition and later died after his family had to turn off life support.

Mr West said it was "crazy" something similar had happened to Kromwell.

"It hit him really hard when my cousin died. It turned my brother into a depression," he said.

"He never really recovered from it and it's so crazy that it would happen to him a few years later."

Mr West said he set up the GoFundMe page because he didn't want his family members to go into debt.

"I feel pretty helpless here in New Zealand, and I thought that would be the one thing I could do to help people," he said.

