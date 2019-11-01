Trail of winners leave their winning mark
SINCE its first race in 1983 Noosa Triathlon has had thousands of hungry athletes compete for the glorified title.
This year will be no different as ‘tri-hard’ athletes swim, cycle and run their way around Noosa.
Let’s take a look back at our winner for the past three years.
2018
Aaron Royle won the men’s race in 2018.
Ashleigh Gentle took out the title for the women making it five wins in a row for the Aussie athlete.
2017
Jacob Birtwhistle was the man to catch in 2017.
Ashleigh Gentle was again in a league of here own.
2016
Dan Wilson took the crown in the men’s 2016 race.
Ashleigh Gentle won for the woman. A six-time champion, she also took out number one position in the 2012, 2014 and 2015 Noosa Triathlon.