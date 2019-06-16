Trailblazing fitness levels in Noosa kids

LEAP OF FAITH: Bike Camp's Kieran, aged eight, shows how mountain biking skills sessions have paid off in Noosa's forest rides.

LEAP OF FAITH: Bike Camp's Kieran, aged eight, shows how mountain biking skills sessions have paid off in Noosa's forest rides. Contributed

GOING bush on bikes has become a favourite school holiday escape for Noosa's next-gen of mountain bikers.

For three years Bike On has been hosting the camp concept in Wooroi in Tewantin National Park which has gone from strength-to strength.

Mountain biking is the fastest growing participation sport in Australia and the younger generation are currently leading the way.

These July school holidays, Bike On has a full program on offer, predominately based at Wooroi trails, Tewantin National Park and it's not too late to secure a place.

The camps are designed to engage and inspire our kids from five years up and to get them outside enjoying the fantastic local trails. Groups of 8-10 riders are streamed based on riding abilities with the structured sessions delivering a mix of bike games, quality skills coaching and riding on the trails.

Over recent years the Wooroi trails have seen great improvements with the benefit of collaboration between the local Noosa Trailblazers MTB Club, National Parks, Tourism Noosa and Noosa Council.

Thanks to funding many new trails have been added and a regular maintenance program has been initiated on the existing trail network.

The latest new trail (named Trailblazers but referred to locally as Rocket) opened in March 2019 and is a fast downhill flow trail.

On any given day you can see Noosa's local riding talent lining up to session this awesome new bush trail.

There is also a new trail hub at the bottom of Rocket where riders stop to chat and decide which of three awesome options to ride out.

Locals are fortunate to have this incredible resource here in Noosa, Bike On's Tracey Wyatt said.

Tracey said Noosa's next-gen of mountain bikers are defying national statistics that indicate less than one in five Australian children aged between 5-17 years are reaching the one hourof physical activity target set by Active Healthy Kids Australia.

Justin Wyatt said they have to work hard to keep increasing the challenges to match the skill level of these kids but he takes great pride in meeting the group expectations.

"The camps have evolved to add new locations and levels to cater for the spiralling skills of the young talented crew,” he said.

"This year Bike On have added a regular Thursday afternoon Bike Grom's program to cater for the young teenagers who have come through the bike camps and are looking for a weekly ride.

Call 5474 3322.