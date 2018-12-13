Trailblazing for a healthier lifestyle at Verrierdale

TRAIL AHEAD: Alex Watson is keen to see the Verrierdale trail network in place.

TRAIL AHEAD: Alex Watson is keen to see the Verrierdale trail network in place. Contributed

LIFESTYLE and general well-being will be boosted for Verrierdale locals who have fought long and hard for a new trail network.

And now with work at last started, residents will have the chance to be more active and fitter.

The first stage of the Verrierdale Trail Network is under way on private property at the southern end of Doonan Bridge Road to provide walking, mountain biking and horse-riding opportunities.

Yandina Creek Progress Association president Alex Watson said the network was the result of years of planning by his group to open the area's natural beauty to non-motorised recreation and has received backing under the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program.

"We're obviously very keen for visitors to use it, but it's probably something more about the local amenity,” Mr Watson said.

"Verrierdale residents will be able to get safe, off-road access to lovely bushland trails to enjoy nature in environmentally responsible activities.

"We've just got a pretty strong philosophy in encouraging people to get out and enjoy outdoor recreation.”

Mr Watson said Verrierdale had been working as a community to establish this since 2009, initially with Eumundi upgrades, after an initial public meeting with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service which attracted around 300 people.

He said only one or two failed to support the project that night and his group eventually overcame official opposition to allowing the trails to be used by horse riders, despite the area already being used for this activity along existing trails.

Mr Watson, a keen equestrian, said the community eventually had a win on that issue.

"We funded the mapping of the trails and the signage so it could all be fast-tracked,” he said.

"The Doonan Bridge Road Trail is the first part of what we hope will eventually be a trail network extending up the length of Doonan Bridge Road, including sections in the Doonan Creek Environmental Reserve and along the verge of Doonan Bridge Road north.”

Mr Watson said there was already an informal link to the Doonan Bridge Road section to trails south and west along Zgrajewski Road and this first stage would allow parking spaces for cars and horse floats, grading of the trail including wet weather enhancements and drainage, and signage.

"The trail follows an existing pathway with minimum disruption to native vegetation,” he said.

"The initial works are expected to be completed by the end of December, creating a wonderful legacy for residents.

"Global studies show that recreational trails enhance local amenity for residents and increase property values. Success stories such as the Noosa Trail Network created in 2000 have brought together private landholders, council, state and federal governments in delivering the local community tangible benefits in permanent access to safe, healthy outdoor activity.

"We are very excited about getting the VTN under way and thank the Australian Government for supporting this project in building a stronger local community in Verrierdale.

"We have invited the Sunshine Coast Regional Council to participate in this project and hope they will come on board given the many years the YCPA have been actively seeking local trails.”

Local residents are asked to be involved in volunteering for trail works and maintenance and donations for trail infrastructure.