Trailblazing our indigenous cultural opportunities

A NOOSA environmental and cultural learning trail is moving a step closer to fruition thanks to local interaction with the local Kabi Kabi people.

Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation is funding a $30,000 project which “aims to promote a better understanding of Noosa’s Indigenous heritage by developing a knowledge bank focused on understanding the culturally significant landscapes and iconic species”.

According to the NBRF’s annual report this will is “intended to provide novel inputs to support the management of natural assets, particularly the Noosa River, lakes and creeks”.

“NBRF funded this project to advance a broader project that aims to support Indigenous-led economic opportunities within the region,” the report said.

“The resources produced from this initial stage will allow additional funding to be sought through state and federal funding schemes such as the Land and Sea grants and Indigenous Advancement Strategy grant schemes.

“The project lead has commenced engagement with the local Kabi Kabi people as to what parts of the river are important.”

Targeted workshops with the local indigenous community will enable the identification of local areas of cultural importance.

This comes as Queensland Ecotourism Trails Facebook page said four Kabi Kabi Cultural Heritage monitors and their archaeologist worked on country to survey proposed eco-accommodation camp sites for artefacts of cultural significance.

“A cultural heritage site survey for the Cooloola Great Walk Ecotourism project has been produced and is being used to inform the final site selection,” it was reported on the page.

Previously the site reported: “As part of the Cooloola Great Walk Ecotourism project, three Kabi Kabi applicants led a cultural tour around their country.

“The applicants shared dreamtime stories and knowledge about traditions regarding the protection and preservation of their land and culture.”

The Queensland Department of Tourism Development said the Cooloola Great Walk eco-tourism project was “an excellent opportunity to present the region’s stunning natural environment, unique wildlife and ancient cultural heritage, through a low-impact tourism offering and collaborative model between traditional owners and tourism operators”.

The aim was to provide “low-impact, best practice eco-tourism facilities along the walk”, the department said.

“Tourism is an important industry for the Sunshine Coast, supporting over 35,000 jobs.

“The Cooloola Great Walk, Great Sandy National Park is an existing 102km walking and camping experience that links Noosa North Shore with Rainbow Beach.

“The additions could include nature-based tourism offerings such as low-impact eco-accommodation, guided tours and additional bushwalking experiences.”