Trailing off to the bush in Eumundi

HAPPY TRAILS: Cr Steve Robinson, Chris Bourne, Patricia Croft and Julie Templeton ready to saddle up for a trail ride. Barry John Alsop

THOSE keen to explore Eumundi's natural wonders can now simply take a hike thanks to more than 15 kilometres of trail networks that have been linked through Sunshine Coast Council's works.

Members of the Sunny Coast Trail Horse Riders Club have joined Councillor Stephen Robinson to view and experience the completed trail network at Eumundi Conservation Park.

Cr Robinson said this trail and others throughout the Sunshine Coast contributed to our community's natural and physical well-being, and aligned with council's vision to be Australia's most sustainable region - healthy, smart, creative.

"Across the Sunshine Coast, we have more than 600 kilometres of trails that offer a diversity of experiences for horse-back riders, mountain bikers, hikers and families looking for a leisurely outdoor stroll,” Cr Robinson said.

"Eumundi Conservation Park offers more than 15 kilometres of trails that are all linked up thanks to these recent works.

"This project's goal was to provide a solution for about 500 metres of trail that was notoriously wet and impassable, to horse riders and hikers.”

He said this section of road reserve separated the north and south blocks of the park, essentially dividing the park in two.

"Our council crews worked with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to provide better drainage and to build a reliable trail surface that will remain passable, even in wet weather conditions,” Cr Robinson said.

"The conservation park is now joined and visitors will enjoy a full trail network amongst the beautiful mix of eucalypt open forest and high value rainforest.”

The Eumundi Conservation Park has always been popular with the region's horse riders, including Sunny Coast Trail Horse Riders Club president Chris Bourne who shared her admiration and appreciation for the completed trail network.

"As our club members are frequent riders in this park, I am grateful to see the trail extended thanks to this project's completion,” Ms Bourne said.

"Previously, any wet weather inhibited us from fully enjoying this expansive park, and now we can take advantage of lengthier horseback rides.

"I encourage more community members to visit the Eumundi Conservation Park and experience its beautiful trails, whether you're with a horse, on a bicycle, or simply on foot.”