Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Train tender truth called out amid Premier's promise

Stuart Fast
14th Oct 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a $1 billion train building package for Maryborough's Downer EDI facility, but has dodged questions regarding her time as transport Minister under Anna Bligh's government.

During this time, in 2011, Downer pulled out of the New Generation Rolling Stock (NGR) tender citing "onerous terms and conditions."

This meant the trains weren't simply sent to India instead of Maryborough as Labor has repeatedly claimed. The Maryborough company had given up its chance of being chosen before the final decision was made.

When asked about this, the Premier only answered it was the preceding Newman government which commission the trains to be built overseas.

In 2017, a spokesman for Downer confirmed CEO Michael Miller withdrew from the process at a time when the company had also lost $400 million on a NSW public-private partnership.

The Premier did not offer a response when asked why the local manufacturer wasn't accommodated during the 2011 tender process to provide much-needed regional jobs.

"We will be building trains here in Queensland, we'll be making trains in Queensland and we'll creating hundreds of regional jobs for Queensland," she said regarding the Cross River rail trains.

The NGR trains were built in India and were found to have issues with braking, disability access and heating systems which were subsequently fixed in Maryborough.

annastacia palaszczuk downer fcdowner fcelection fcpolitics queensland election 2020 trains
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Two and a Half Men star dead

    Two and a Half Men star dead

    • 14th Oct 2020 7:42 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Holiday ends in $60k disaster for motorcyclist

        Premium Content Holiday ends in $60k disaster for motorcyclist

        Crime A family break has ended in a $60,000 disaster for a Lake Macdonald motorcyclist.

        IN PHOTOS: Luxury property aims for hinterland record

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Luxury property aims for hinterland record

        Property Name a unique feature you might find in a luxury home and this breathtaking Noosa...

        RATED: Every childcare centre in Queensland

        Premium Content RATED: Every childcare centre in Queensland

        Parenting How government assessors rated every Queensland childcare centre

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.