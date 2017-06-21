23°
Trainees learn the art of making a good coffee

Amber Macpherson | 21st Jun 2017 6:00 AM
GOOD WORK: Thomas Muir, Amber Caynes and James Smith have been learning the art of coffee making through Max Employment.
GOOD WORK: Thomas Muir, Amber Caynes and James Smith have been learning the art of coffee making through Max Employment.

THREE students spent last week learning the art of making a good coffee, discovering there's more to it than milk, coffee and water.

"I've learnt more about coffee than I'd ever expected,” Thomas Muir said.

"We've turned in to coffee snobs.”

Through Max Employment at the Noosa Civic, Thomas, Amber Caynes and James Smith learnt the different aspects of hospitality and cafe work, covering areas including hygiene, safety, customer service, plus how to correctly make nine different coffees.

"We learnt how to make a ristretto, espresso, cappuccino,” James said.

"My favourite to make is a cappuccino, because you can go nuts with the art on top, that and the latte.”

Max Employment senior hospitality trainer Andrew Fuller said the three-week course required the trainees to take on work experience to complete the training.

"It's a week of theory, a week of practical and a week of training,” Mr Fuller said.

"It's hard to find students that want to do 20 hours' free work at the end, but it's a great way to meet an employer and show you're committed.

"They say a coffee is 25% equipment, 25% bean and 50% the barista.

"They've learnt where the beans come from, if they're single origin, fair trade, how they're roasted, hygiene, attention to detail, but most of all, a smile for the customers.”

Amber said the course has helped to develop her employability and she is looking forward to opportunities for work.

"I've worked in restaurants but haven't had any barista training, so it's good to expand my skill set.”

