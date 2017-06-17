Training centre gives youths a second chance

HELPERS: Students from Noosa Training Community Centre learnt customer service and workplace health and safety at Noosa Bunnings as part of their Get Set for Work course.

IN A tight job market for youths in our region, the Noosa Community Training Centre is helping to equip disengaged teens with employment skills for life.

The Training Centre is giving marginalised young people out of school a second chance with the Get Set For Work program.

Teacher John Blahuta said the program trains students to develop job-ready qualifications that can be used in a number of industries.

"It teaches key skills in to all sorts of positions,” Mr Blahuta said.

"We try to give them enough information to front all aspects of it (employment).”

He said a number of students in the program have already gone on to stable employment.

"We've already had two students go in to jobs,” Mr Blahuta said.

"One kid is now working in a telecommunications job and another has an apprenticeship.”

Two students were recently taken through Bunnings Noosa by a staff member to learn about the different aspects of working at the retail hardware

shop.

Mr Blahuta said a crucial lesson within the program is how important communication skills are to an employer.

"Bunnings is excellent for it because it's great for customer service,” Mr Blahuta said.

"When we took the class here, we were approached straight away by a staff member that said 'Hello, how are you? How can I help?'

"A lot of them haven't experienced that before, so that's really important.”

The Noosa Community Training Centre offers a number of nationally recognised training opportunities and programs for youths.

Phone 54497700 for more information.