Training continues at Sunshine Beach school

QUALITY RELATIONSHIPS: Mary Farrell-Jones from the William Glasser International Institute trains staff at Sunshine Beach State School, the only Glasser Quality School in Australia.

NEW staff at Sunshine Beach State School, Australia's only accredited Glasser Quality School, have undertaken training to understand the philosophy which focuses on quality relationships.

The primary school has used the principles of Dr William Glasser's Choice Theory, Reality Therapy and Lead Management as its philosophical base since 2003.

The philosophy focuses on quality relationships and helping learners comprehend how and why they behave and how they can take more effective control of their lives.

At Sunshine Beach State School, the objective is to help support learners to become self-managed and self-directed, and to be happy and successful.

Mary Farrell-Jones, senior faculty instructor from the William Glasser International Institute, travelled to the school to share the Basic Intensive Training with staff members.

In learning to understand the principles of Choice Theory, she said participants learnt to make choices that got them closer to what they really wanted - choices that supported healthy relationships and improved well-being.

Choice Theory offers a way to understand how behaviour is motivated internally.

Participants are also taught the value of questioning techniques through a combination of lectures, demonstration role-plays, practice, exercises and discussions of Dr Glasser's ideas.

Ms Farrell-Jones has been training staff at the school since 1994.