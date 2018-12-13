Transport in the spotlight

Noosa Council will trial free bus services for the length of the Queensland Christmas school holidays as part of a suite of measures aimed at reducing congestion.

NOOSA News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council in an effort to make it easier to get around in our community over the summer holidays.

For the next seven weeks Noosa Council's 'Go Noosa' transport project team will be highlighting the initiatives being trialled in the Shire between December 15 and January 28.

IT'S NO secret that Noosa is one of Australia's most loved holiday destinations, which makes summer holidays especially busy as locals and tourists alike make the most of sunny days at the beach and long lunches along Hastings Street.

As part of Noosa Council's Transport Strategy, a raft of new trials are being implemented from tomorrow - Saturday, December 15 - all the way through to the Australian Day long weekend.

Free Buses: Thanks to Noosa Council, TransLink and Sunbus there are FREE holiday buses running along six popular routes right through the entire six week school holiday period. Routes include Tewantin to Sunrise and Sunshine Beach via Noosa Heads, Peregian Beach to Noosa Heads, Noosa Parklands to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic, and Noosa to Cooran via Cooroy and Pomona - just look for the "free bus” sign on the dashboard of participating buses! For the full list of routes and timetable information jump on the Noosa Council website at www.noosa.qld.gov.au/go-noosa.

Also, the Boreen Point Flexlink service and Noosa Council Cabs services will also be free from Boxing Day to January 6. Normal booking procedures will apply - just visit the website for more information.

Park and Ride: Get ahead of the holiday traffic hassles this year and plan ahead with Park and Ride options. As part of the 'Go Noosa' project, you can park in long stay parking anywhere along the free bus route, e.g Tewantin, Noosa Junction, Gympie Terrace and Noosa Parade then hop on one of the FREE buses running throughout the full holiday period until the Australia Day long weekend. To make planning your travel even smoother, keep an eye out for road side digital information boards between Tewantin and Peregian Beach to let you know car parking capacity in and around the Hastings Street precinct.

Parking options: For those who aren't able to walk, ride or catch a free bus there are closer parking options available. Additional paid parking will be opened up at Noosa Heads Lions Park for just $20 a day. 40% of all proceeds go straight back to the community and the remaining funds go towards supporting the 'Go Noosa' program.

Ride or walk: Keep an eye out for the Go Noosa transport turkey this summer! Ditch the car and catch a free bus or cycle in to Noosa - and follow the turkey prints to get around the Hastings Street precinct. As part of the trials, designated pedal power parking with extra bike racks and scooter parking is now available on Hastings Street. Traffic controllers will also be on hand right through to the end of January to make it easier for people to get around.

For more information visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/go-noosa where you can find a list of FAQs and provide feedback on the "Go Noosa” trials!

Next week: All you need to know about the FREE holiday buses.