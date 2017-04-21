Transport survey is 'off rails'

A SUNSHINE Coast University Hospital transport survey has been labelled 'dodgy' by Noosa MP Glen Elmes for its failure to consult with "anyone north of the Maroochy River”.

Mr Elmes was challenging the government's claim it had listened to the community about public transport access.

"Without any knowledge of the needs of my community, the Deputy Premier and Minister for Transport Jackie Trad has the audacity to claim a 'lack of demand' as the reason for why communities north of the Maroochy River did not get one of the 401 additional services added to the network following the review,” Mr Elmes said.

"Translink spent $116,000 of taxpayer money on a dodgy survey that did not collect or consider information from anyone north of the Maroochy River.

"The Noosa region has been penalised,” he said.

Ms Trad responded to a parliamentary question from Mr Elmes, asking her to explain the community survey in detail, by simply tabling the TransLink hospital service change consultation report.

Mr Elmes accused the minister of "hiding behind a meaningless report as proof that consultation took place in Noosa when not one information session was held here”.

"Try telling the many people in this community who depend upon public transport to access health care that there is not enough demand to justify a direct bus service to the new hospital,” he said.

Mr Elmes said even those who could drive would be "stung $2.40 to park at the new hospital for 30 minutes or $14.50 a day”.