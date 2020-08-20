TRAPPED IN PARADISE: TV weatherman ‘stuck’ in Qld

Today Show's Tim Davies about to thrill ride and meet dolphins at Sunshine Beach.

His Sydney pot plants have long perished and he has no idea when he might get to cross the state border and go home, but the Today Show weatherman couldn’t care less.

A magic early morning cross from Noosa Main Beach to the Today Show for weatherman Tim Davies. PHOTOS: Tourism Noosa.

Channel 9 weatherman Tim Davies has been in Queensland since early July, and with no news on when the borders will reopen, he isn’t going anywhere soon.

But if the single Sydney-sider was bothered about being “stuck” in Queensland he wasn’t showing it.

The Today Show weatherman Tim Davies at the Noosa River this week for an early morning live cross.

“It was wise for us to stay in Queensland, because sure enough the Premier slammed those borders shut as she promised she would and here we are, stuck in paradise,” Davies said.

His time in the Sunshine State has been filled with adventure, beautiful landscapes, and sunny beaches, but he wasn’t about to rub his good fortune in the face of the viewers in lockdown.

“The bulk of our audience can’t move around so we don’t think that’s fair,” Davies said.

“We are very lucky to be here given the situation in Victoria.

“But people want that escapism – They want to turn the television on and see somewhere that takes them away from the doom and gloom you hear about in the news.”

Currently filming his breakfast segment on the Sunshine Coast, the popular weatherman said of all the places he had visited, it was hard to go past the beautiful beaches of Noosa.

“Having never been to Noosa before, it has really stolen my heart,” Davies said.

“Being able to do the show first thing in the morning with those fairy lights in Hastings St.

“It was the middle of winter but you would have never known.”