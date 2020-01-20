Travel agent ‘cruising’ her way to the top

RISING STAR: Gregor and Lewis travel adviser Seanna Gesch has been named a finalist for Cruise Lines Industry Awards Rising Star Australia.

TRAVEL has always been a part of Seanna Gesch’s life.

From fond memories with her family growing up to visiting some “off the grid” locations as part of her job, the young travel Adviser has now been named a finalist for Cruise Lines Industry Awards Rising Star Australia.

Part of the team at Gregor and Lewis Bespoke Travel in Noosa Junction since 2017, Ms Gesch said she has always had a passion for seeing the world.

“I travelled a lot as a young kid, my parents used to take us a way a lot,” she said.

“I did a lot of travel after school and then when it came to deciding what to do I thought I might combine my love of travel into work.”

Sunshine Coast born and bred, Ms Gesch said we was excited to be announced as a finalist for the awards, which recognises her specifically within the cruise industry.

“I’ve done a bit of cruising, I love it.”

“We’re pretty lucky her at Gregor and Lewis, we specialise in cruising. We were actually picked as a top agency to go aboard the five-star Crystal Symphony cruise liner from Panama to Miami a couple of years ago. That was amazing.”

Ms Gesch also holds a Masters in Cruising through CLIA.

“I do a lot of training and ship inspections to keep up to date with everything,” she said.

The “rising star” recently returned from a trip to Spain, exploring some of their northern wine regions.

“The food and wine was amazing, I love my wines.”

As to most unusual destinations, she said her favourite “off the grid” location was the island of Caye Caulker off Belize.

And this year’s travel trends? Well, Ms Gesch said Japan had been a hot destination for the past few years, particularly with skiing.

FINALISTS: The team at Gregor and Lewis Bespoke Travel have been named finalists for Small Cruise Agency of the Year Australia.

Gregor and Lewis is also a finalists for Small Cruise Agency of the Year Australia.

“I’m lucky to work with such and amazing team,” Ms Gesch said.

The team will head to Sydney for the awards on February 15.