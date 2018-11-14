Blogger branded ‘stupid’ over Insta pic

Travel blogger Patricia Alejos Monzon copped a torrent of abuse over this photo. Picture: @oneoceanaway

A travel blogger has been slammed online after she posted a photo on Instagram - of her standing in front of a moving train.

Patricia Alejos Monzon, who has more than 30,000 followers, was criticised online after she uploaded the "dangerous" snap, The Sun reports.

It shows the influencer, who has lived in Australia, Spain, Sweden and Germany, standing on rail tracks with her face turned towards the oncoming train.

The picture was taken at the famous Maeklong Railway Market in Thailand, which is known for having the train pass directly through the market.

The crowds part like a sea and traders quickly pack up their stalls each time the locomotive passes by, which has become a tourist attraction in itself.

As Patricia's photo shows, dozens of tourists are leaning in wielding cameras to try and get a shot of the train.

But Patricia, who lives in Singapore, went one step further and stood in front of the train.

Her stunt has been branded as "inappropriate", and a number of people have criticised her for promoting "dangerous behaviour".

One person said: "Ya (sic) but you don't mind to do anything for social media content even it's dangerous."

And someone pointed out: "If you tripped or something you would have been dead."

"Risking your life for a pic is commitment. Probably not the best to promote photos like this.

"There are tons of kids who get in hot water attempting to emulate pics like this."

Commentators weren’t happy.

Someone else agreed: "Great that you've created such a crazy photo, now let's hope there are no kids out there stupid enough to copy it."

Another person pointed out: "It's a sunning shot but we can't tell from a photo how fast this train is going.

"People could (and will) easily get the wrong idea.

"Railway tracks are not meant to be walked on, no matter how slow the train is going."

Another person wrote: "You shouldn't promote this, you are giving the wrong impression of safety and some people following you might get hurt if they do the same.

"I've been there and though the train is slow, everyone should be out of the railway when it comes by."

The travel blogger has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. Picture: @oneoceanaway

But others responded to the barrage of abuse directed at Patricia.

"First, this is not dangerous at all, and second I am not the first and won't be the last person taking a photo here or any other dangerous places," someone wrote.

"It is on ourselves to be aware of the dangers and the limits. Even if I would not take this photo, people would anyway.

"I am not a person who takes a big risk just for a photo, I value my safety and life."

Others praised the shot, calling it "amazing", "stunning" and "worth the risk".

Despite the positive comments, Patricia later removed the photo.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission