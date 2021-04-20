Travel bubble sparks hunt for essential lost item

Australians are racing to use the newly-formed trans-Tasman travel bubble, but they could face one major hurdle.

The recently-launched trans-Tasman travel bubble has reunited friends, families, and scratched many peoples' overseas holiday itch, but others looking to take off need to do one key thing.

Australians won't get into New Zealand without a passport, and new research from Booking.com has found almost one in five locals need to locate the vital travel document.

The online travel agency also found the destinations that Australians were most keen to visit in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

When comparing the period April 6 to April 12 (when the launch date of the travel bubble was revealed) to March, Booking.com found search volume for Queenstown was nearly eight times greater.

Search volume for Auckland was almost seven times greater; Christchurch (six times), Wellington (five times); and Wanaka (seven times).

"Our research shows our exploratory appetite and desire to get back into the wider world remains strong. It's reassuring to see that after a year of unpredictable events, we're able to head across the ditch once again, and that Aussies have high hopes to return to other international travel soon," Booking.com Australia area manager, Luke Wilson, said.

It comes as Click Frenzy prepares to launch its travel sale at 7pm tonight, which ends at 11.59pm on Thursday

Air New Zealand, which is operating up to 100 flights a week under the travel bubble, will offer 10 per cent off airfares during the sale event.

DealsAway will have their Ultimate NZ Ski Package on sale for $1275 per person. It includes, among other perks, six days accommodation in a Queenstown 4.5-star hotel, five days SUV hire, and a four-day lift pass to both the Remarkables and Coronet Peak.

Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites will also feature in the event, offering 30 per cent off at multiple locations across New Zealand if travellers stay two nights or more.

Comparison site Finder's travel expert Angus Kidman warned that those indulging in the Click Frenzy event shouldn't assume the sale prices were the lowest.

"Do a quick comparison search to see just how much difference there really is. If you already have dream destinations in mind, research them regularly so you know what the typical prices actually are," Mr Kidman said.

"With airfares, be super-clear on what's included. The cheapest fares often don't include baggage or seat selection. And if the flight's at an awkward time, travel costs to the airport can skyrocket.

"Checking cancellation policies is vital. I wouldn't book anything right now that I couldn't cancel with no penalty - the risk of an unexpected COVID change is just too high. But many discount deals require up-front payment and won't give your money back if you cancel. Check the fine print before you click."

