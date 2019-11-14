Travel company cruises in to take win

NOOSA-based travel company iExpedition won the Tours and Transfers (small) category for the second year running at the Sunshine Coast Business Awards on Saturday night.

Owner Ben Alexander, who has been working in ‘expedition cruising’ since 2007, said he was thrilled with the win.

“For us, the awards process is a great time to take a deep dive into our business,” he said.

“We look back on all the challenges we overcame and the milestones we passed during the previous 12 months.

“It’s also the time we look forward for the next 12-24 and set the path for the business and our goals.

“Essentially, more than becoming a finalist or winning an award, it is an important time of reflection on the business and also ourselves.

“Winning a third award next year and joining the best Sunshine Coast businesses in the Hall of Fame in only our third year of business would be a really incredible feat.”

Mr Alexander and his wife Jess moved to Noosa five years ago after finding their “dream block of land” in Sunrise Beach.

“It really is god’s country up here and we pinch ourselves every day how lucky we are to call Noosa home,” he said.

“The rest of our family all live south of the bridge, so it’s myself, my wife Jess and our five-year-old daughter Maeve up here.”

Just a few years ago Mr Alexander was working between retail and wholesale sales in expedition cruising when he “became really aware of the client and travel agent pain points and their inability to find the answers they sought online”.

“My goal was to create a booking platform that allowed travel agents and travellers to compare and refine all the voyages online and eventually book online,” he said.

“I was also able to recognise the very early signs of the growth in our industry and this was a driving part of the reason to choose to start the business.”

iExpedition was “literally started from my mother’s garage and is still a home-based business”, he said.

“We moved back to my mum’s house for 18 months to allow us to get the business off the ground.

“We are now living back in our family home at Sunrise Beach and the business operates out of our home.”