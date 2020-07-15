Menu
Noosa Heads has been listed as one of the top places to visit in Queensland.
Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

Ashley Carter
15th Jul 2020 12:35 PM
With borders opening and travellers itching to get a Queensland winter escape, a new report has revealed five Sunshine Coast suburbs are among the top destinations.

Booking.com has delved into the thousands of local travel wish lists to list the top 50 destinations in the country, with over a third in Queensland.

The Gold Coast took out the top spot in the most-desired areas in Queensland, but the Sunshine Coast is clearly on everyone’s bucket lists, with the region taking up half of the top 10 areas.

More travellers placed in lockdown after safety breaches

What eased restrictions mean for upgraded Coast campsites

Noosa Heads was listed at number six on booking.com’s list, followed by Mooloolaba, Noosaville, Caloundra and Maleny.

Top Queensland destinations wish listed:

  1. Gold Coast
  2. Brisbane
  3. Cairns
  4. Port Douglas
  5. Airlie Beach
  6. Noosa Heads
  7. Mooloolaba
  8. Noosaville
  9. Caloundra
  10. Maleny

As Australians flock back to the northeast, booking.com has also revealed current trending properties in Queensland that travellers are most keen to visit:

  1. Narrows Escape Rainforest Retreat Montville
  2. Alcyone Hotel Residences Brisbane
  3. Mirage Whitsundays Airlie Beach
  4. Pier Resort Hervey Bay
  5. The Spit Holiday Apartments
  6. Noosa Hill Resort
  7. Noosa Boutique Apartments
  8. Oceana Broadbeach
  9. Cairns Riley

Booking.com has launched a campaign to incentivise customers in Australia who had to cancel their bookings within the country due to of government travel restrictions related to COVID-19 to book a future stay at the same property.

