UNIQUE TRAVEL: Olga and Ralph Jackson recently opened Arcadia Travel in Noosa Junction. Picture: Caitlin Zerafa
News

Travel in unique style

Caitlin Zerafa
9th Aug 2019 9:35 AM

“UNIQUE” holidays are what Ralph and Olga Jackson hope to give to Noosa locals from their new travel agency in Noosa Junction.

Arcadia Travel opened last month and as an independent agency pride themselves in offering off-the-beaten-track holiday itineraries.

With an extensive background in the tourism industry and growing up with a father who worked for Qantas, Mr Jackson has combined his passion for travel and adventure.

“We have an eye for quirky,” Mr Jackson said.

As well as dealing with well-known travel and tour companies, Arcadia works to find lesser-known small-group tours from shipping port cruises, to biking, railways or art holidays.

“We like hiking and we are into the biking,” Mr Jackson said.

“Because we are an independent agency, we are free to go searching for things that are outside the standard shop book.

“We do have access to things like Contiki and Topdeck.”

As a unique point of difference, the couple also own an apartment in Zell-Mosel, Germany, which they offer as accommodation.

Mr Jackson said out of all his travels, Zell-Mosel was his favourite place in the world.

Noosa News

