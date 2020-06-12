Menu
Travellers may pay for hotel quarantine

12th Jun 2020 1:53 PM

 

Returning travellers may soon have to pay for their own hotel quarantine with state governments considering charging Australians for the 14-day stays.

Since March, millions of dollars have been spent on accommodating international travellers in hotels as part of 14-day forced isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Today, the National cabinet may consider whether to start charging travellers, with Queensland reportedly pushing for the change. However, NSW and Victoria have said they will continue paying.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also expected to push states to agree on a date in July to re-open their borders for interstate travel.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, NSW has spent more than $16 million since March 28 on quarantine accommodation for more than 20,700 people.

Australian residents returning from India are ushered towards waiting buses for the beginning of their 14-day imposed quarantine, after arriving at Sydney Airport. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
