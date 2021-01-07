Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two students etched “SOS” in the roadside and spent two days lost in the SA outback without food or water. Yesterday, they were rescued by a remote worker.
Two students etched “SOS” in the roadside and spent two days lost in the SA outback without food or water. Yesterday, they were rescued by a remote worker.
News

Travellers’ miracle rescue after getting lost in outback

by Caleb Bond, Gabriel Polychronis, Kara Jung
7th Jan 2021 7:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two international students have been rescued by a Santos worker after getting their car bogged in the outback and leaving desperate calls for help across the desert.

But they're not the only people to have been lost in the remote location recently.

The hero field worker came across the students - one from France and the other from Hong Kong - at a satellite station near Innamincka after seeing their calls for help, which included handwritten notes dropped on the ground and "SOS" etched into the roadside.

They abandoned their Toyota RAV4 after bogging it on Cordillo Downs Road, about an hour north of Innamincka in the state's northeast, on Sunday.

Two days were spent on their own, without food or water, until they were found about 9.30am on Tuesday.

They were dropped at the Innamincka Trading Post, where they are now staying, and given a once-over by Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The local ranger took them out on Wednesday morning to help recover their car from the road.

 

The handwritten note left by travellers who got lost in South Australia's far north . Picture: supplied
The handwritten note left by travellers who got lost in South Australia's far north . Picture: supplied

 

"We are pleased our folk were able to find the pair, locate their car and following a medical check up by our on-site medical team, were taken to Innamincka to continue on their journey," a Santos spokesman told The Advertiser.

"The tourists had been walking for two days after their car had become bogged.
"First aid was immediately provided by the Santos operators and company emergency response processes were initiated."

Jayne Whaite at the Trading Post said a man had encountered the pair north of the tiny town a few days earlier, low on fuel and unsure where to go.

When he called the Trading Post to check if they'd turned up, Ms Whaite knew something was wrong.

"I haven't had a chance to have a yarn with them but the medic gave them the once over and they slept the rest of the day," she said.

Astonishingly, she said another pair came unstuck in similar circumstances less than a week ago.

Those two, Ms Whaite said, stayed with their car until they ran out of food and water, before walking out into the scrub.

"If it wasn't for the manager at Innamincka Station, they probably wouldn't have been found, either," she said.

He went out flying and, by chance, flew over the land where they were stranded.

He landed the plane and rescued the pair.

Originally published as Travellers' miracle rescue after getting lost in outback

outback stranded australians travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From driller to doctor, miner digs deep for new career

        Premium Content From driller to doctor, miner digs deep for new career

        News From a mine site to an emergency room a Sunshine Coast man is making the ultimate career change.

        Healthy parmy: Schnitty without crumbs arrives on Coast

        Premium Content Healthy parmy: Schnitty without crumbs arrives on Coast

        Easy Eating The Bavarian launches schnitty that is healthy but has no crumbs

        New fire technology detects blaze 10kms away in seconds

        Premium Content New fire technology detects blaze 10kms away in seconds

        Environment Innovative device created as response to Peregian fires proves worth

        ‘My son is safe’: Mum praises centre after child escape

        Premium Content ‘My son is safe’: Mum praises centre after child escape

        News The mother of a child who escaped from a Sunshine Coast childcare centre has come...