Menu
Login
A trawler caught fire early this morning on Parkyn Parade.
A trawler caught fire early this morning on Parkyn Parade. Che Chapman
Breaking

Trawler carrying 20,000L of fuel catches fire at marina

Chloe Lyons
by
27th Oct 2018 10:09 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM

A TRAWLER carrying 20,000 litres of fuel caught fire at a Coast marina early this morning, with crews still working to fully extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services were called to a Parkyn Parade marina about 5am following reports the vessel was alight.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Services spokesman said the fire was contained to the wheel house and deck level of the trawler and no fuel had leached into the waterways.

Crews are still on scene as the fire isn't completely out.

The spokesman said there were still smouldering fires under bulks heads which crews would have to put out before an investigation into the cause of the fire could start.

More to come.

editors picks fire m marina queensland fire and rescue service trawler
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Noosa's bid for a ban on herbicides tabled in council

    Noosa's bid for a ban on herbicides tabled in council

    News Noosa's bid for ban on chemical sprays has local support

    • 27th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Coast girls tear up the ski slopes

    Coast girls tear up the ski slopes

    News A cool ride to big success for local sisters

    Endeavour marks a milestone

    Endeavour marks a milestone

    News Disability service celebrates 20 years in Noosa

    A Day for Daniel has Sunshine red

    A Day for Daniel has Sunshine red

    News Day for Daniel in Noosa school

    Local Partners