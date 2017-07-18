Treading out keenly for suicide prevention

STEPPING UP: Reece Hooymans is keen to step out in support of suicide prevention.

STEPPING up and out as part of the 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge in support of suicide prevention is close to the hearts of the crew at Anytime Fitness Noosa centre, but none more so than Reece Hooymans.

Reece is a young man who has had to live with the shadow of family suicide in his life.

"My mother left us when I was five,” Reece said.

He said her passing affected his life growing up, but he has taken great solace from working in the fitness industry and helping people stay fit and active.

"I think it's a great idea,” he said of the challenge to take place on Friday, July 28, at 6pm.

Reece and his Anytime Fitness Noosa workmates are encouraging all club members and the community to put their fitness to the test in support of the cause.

Centre manager Ryan Charles said: "Anytime Fitness is involved in the 24 Hour Treadmill Challenge for Suicide Prevention Australia because it is a cause very dear to our hearts.

"He (Reece) is the main reason why we are hosting the event, as the cause is close to home for him.

"We would like the whole community to unite and take part in raising awareness for this very important cause.”

Ryan said it was especially concerning that the highest suicide rate was among men aged 18-34 years old, "which is the key age group of our members”.

As well, Anytime Fitness Australia franchisee Andrew Gannaway has committed to a full 24 hours solo on a treadmill to support the cause.

Locals can support the event by committing to 15 minutes on a treadmill for $15, or you can sponsor Andrew in his solo effort by going to https://anytimefitnessppp4spa2017.every dayhero.com/au/ryan-1/ wizard/share#.

Anytime Fitness in Noosa hopes to raise at least $3000 to contribute to the overall target, to help SPA provide support, advice and information so people don't feel alone.

More than 200 Anytime Fitness clubs in Australia will be involved in the campaign, with the aim of raising $500,000 to help create a community that knows how to ask for help and give help.

To register a treadmill time phone Ryan on 54405787.