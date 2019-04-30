Treat mum with a floral gift as beautiful as her

FULL BLOOM: The Jungle Queen orchid will feature the Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society's annual Autumn Show.

ORCHID lovers, treat your mum to something special this Mother's Day.

On May 10 and 11 the Noosa District Orchid and Foliage Society will hold their annual Mother's Day show.

This year will feature beautiful orchids both on display and for sale.

It's said to be a great chance to treat yourself or pick up a thoughtful gift.

There will also be raffles prizes a a chance to gain expert advice on orchids.

The show will be held at Cooroy's CWA Hall from 8.30am until 4pm on Saturday and 2.30pm on Sunday.

Entry is $3.