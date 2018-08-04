Tree cheers for these volunteers who keep Noosa green

A ONCE weed-infested section of Noosa has been further rejuvenated by local volunteers thanks to National Tree Planting Day

Yanni van Zijl captured these images of the the plant out at Sunshine Beach's Cooloosa Street community effort for Planet Ark's Tree Planting Day last Sunday.

"What a terrific turnout we had,” Yanni said.

"Some 60 members of the public turned up to work alongside the regular Noosa Bush Beach and Creek volunteers and council staff to plant 550 trees on Sunday.”

She said the age of the planters ranged from eight weeks to 80 years and their efforts have really helped make a difference.

"A lovely morning tea was held in the shade of the trees, children potted up native ginger and midyim to take home,” she said.

"The street verge has been transformed from a choked ecological eyesore to a natural-looking piece of the Noosa Biosphere thanks to a lot of willing green thumbs.”