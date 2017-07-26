Tree Day greens up the creek

PLANTING SEED: Bush carers are looking for help to plant up Weyba Ck.

LOCAL bushland care groups will focus on National Tree Day in Noosa with a lot of help from their green friends.

On Friday, local schools and child care centres will be looking to germinate their growing message earlier with the Schools National Tree Day.

C&K Tewantin, Kin Kin State School, Smarty Pants Early Learning and Busy Bees Child Care Centre have all registered with Planet Ark to hold planting events.

Then on Sunday, volunteers will help plant 500 small native shrubs and ground-cover plants on the banks of Noosaville's Creek Road Park alongside Weyba Creek Bushland Care volunteers, who've organised the event.

Council's Kylie Gordon said the shire's 16 bushland care groups did a tremendous job planting and weeding Noosa's natural areas year-round.

"National Tree Day is a great way for the wider community to support them in the important work they do assisting council's natural areas staff to enhance biodiversity in the shire,” she said.

This year volunteers will weed and plant ground covers and shrubs on the banks of Weyba Creek.

"The new plantings will help make the creek bank more stable, enhance the riparian area and help reduce the occurrence of weeds.

"Some community groups and businesses have already signed up to help, but there is still room for more volunteers,” Ms Gordon said.

"Volunteers will be working close to the edge of the creek. Gloves are provided but we're encouraging volunteers to bring a hat, closed-in shoes, water bottle and hopefully plenty of enthusiasm.”

Contact Noosa Council on 5329 6500 for details.