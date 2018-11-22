Menu
A huge hardwood tree fell across Lake Macdonald Drive late Monday afternoon.
News

Tree falls out of the forest - blocks road

by Alan Lander
22nd Nov 2018 8:00 AM

LUCKY no-one was driving there at the time.

On Monday afternoon, a huge, 15-metre-plus hardwood tree in the Lake Macdonald section of Tewantin National Park sadly decided it was time to depart this vale of tears.

And it landed on Lake Macdonald Drive, about 200 metres from the intersection with Forest Acres Drive and Old Tewantin Road, at about 4.55pm.

Fortunately, the council after-hours duty officer was quickly on hand to start the clearing work, with the rural civil works supervisor, who lived locally, able to come round and join in the major chain-saw work that was ahead.

Even more fortunately, your correspondent was on his way home and, after taking the obligatory photo shots, was able to discover what it's like to be a stop-go traffic controller for the next little while, as the work was carried out and the tree was removed from the road.

Which, by the way, is not as easy as it looks, especially when there is no co-worker on the other side of the obstruction to coordinate with, and vehicles having to drive across the wide grass verge to get past.

Workers finished off the job on Tuesday morning to ensure the road would remain clear from remaining debris.

lake macdonald noosa council tewantin national park
