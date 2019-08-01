Tree initiative a big winner

TREES: Steve McPharlin, Phil Moran, Juanita Bloomfield, Rob Stalling and Sheridah Puttick at the launch of Tourism Noosa's Trees for Change at Nancy Cato Park. Picture: Caitlin Zerafa

IT WAS a win for the environment on Monday as Tourism Noosa officially launched their Trees for Tourism initiate.

The initiative, in conjunction with Noosa and District Landcare, has been slowly building since being introduced to two major tourism events, Noosa Triathlon and Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

A dollar from every ticket sold at these events was translated to a $13,151 cheque presented to Noosa and District Landcare at the site of a small garden and plaque at Nancy Cato Park.

Noosa and District Landcare general manager Phil Moran said the initiative was “just brilliant”.

“It’s recognition that the tourism industry in Noosa is actually leading the way in Australia,” Mr Moran said.

“It’s not just planting trees, it’s the whole gamut from plastic free Noosa, composting, reducing your footprint.

“From Noosa Landcare’s point of view, we’ve been chipping away at this sort of stuff for years but to have this public support from these organisations, it’s great.”

Money will support tree planting for land rehabilitation, carbon emission reduction and the protection and enhancement of koala habitat.

Noosa Council has been heavily involved with the process. And Mr Moran thanks them for their work.

This year’s Noosa Food and Wine Festival took a great environmental stance and as well as raising money for Trees for Tourism, eliminated 1.3 tonnes of waste from landfill.

Festival director Sheridah Puttick said as a leading tourism event they had to be pioneers in environmental management.

“We are about preserving what we’ve got here,” she said.

“People genuinely care about what they are giving back. If people are doing their part, it makes a big difference.”

Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin said the initiative was a way for them to make a positive impact on the environment.

“It’s been a real heartfelt strategy of the tourism industries for the last few years to find ways to give back to not only our community but to make sure we are doing a greater job of supporting our environment,” Mr McPharlin said.

“At the moment we are working with our events, with our Tourism Noosa members for donations and also with visitors.

“We hope that the Trees for Tourism will double and triple over the coming years so we can have some greater environmental outcomes.”