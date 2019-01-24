Tree poisoner strikes for a second time

TREE KILLS: Noosa Council is appealing for help to find a tree kill culprit.

TREE KILLS: Noosa Council is appealing for help to find a tree kill culprit. Michael Lyons

A TREE poisoner looks to have struck for a second time at a Tewantin street killing more than 10 protected trees possibly blocking lakeside views.

Noosa Council officers investigating the suspected killings that includes parts of Doonella Wetlands Nature Refuge have identified the same herbicide used in a 2011 incident at the eastern end of Shields St.

This is where the cul-de-sac fronts Lake Doonella.

Council is appealing for information from the public to identity those responsible and had erected sings on requesting public assistance.

"However, when Council staff returned to the site several days later someone had removed the signs," council environment manager Craig Doolan said.

Mr Doolan said officers had already interviewed nearby residents and were investigating further.

"We've tested soil samples from the site and these have found traces of the same herbicide found back in 2011," Mr Doolan said.

"This particular chemical has a long half-life and is highly mobile within the soil, so it may yet impact further vegetation and marine plants in the area.

"We've been contacted by several local residents who've offered information and we encourage anyone else who may be able to assist us to phone council on 07 5329 6500.

"Interfering with vegetation in natural areas is a serious offence and council takes these matters very seriously," he said.

Mr Doolan said the wetlands nature refuge was a crucial Noosa River mangrove habitat.

He said anyone interfering with vegetation on public land could face fines of more than $130,000 and council hoped to eventually launch a prosecution.