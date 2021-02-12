Trees cleared as safety upgrades start on busy road

Vegetation clearing has been undertaken in preparation of safety upgrade works on Steve Irwin Way.

Steve Irwin Way has been looking a little barer than usual recently after trees and plants were cleared along its northbound lane.

The vegetation has been felled as part of a multimillion dollar project to improve safety along one of the Coast's busiest roads.

Almost $20 million will be splashed as part of a $415 million economic stimulus package announced in October last year.

Of that, $18 million worth of safety works to be carried out on Steve Irwin Way between Beerburrum and Palmview.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said a design layout would be provided to stakeholders and the community in coming months.

"This section has experienced an increase in traffic over the years," the spokesman said.

"The joint federal and state-funded project will improve overall safety and reduce the potential for head-on, rear-end and run-off-road crashes.

"Early works to clear vegetation on the western side of Steve Irwin Way, from Irwin Road to Mellum Creek bridge, was completed last week in preparation for construction."

Dedicated right-turn lanes will also be installed at the service road between Irwin Rd and Fraser Rd and at the Isambert Rd and Graham Drive intersections as well as extending and replacing culverts.

Construction is expected to start mid this year.