Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Trees down, trampoline into powerline: Storm smashes Coast

Tegan Annett
1st Nov 2020 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A huge clean-up effort is under way at Eumundi after trees were torn down and a trampoline smashed into powerlines during Saturday's storm.

The Sunshine Coast hinterland areas were the hardest hit by the storm which passed through the region on Saturday night.

Throughout the main street and surrounds trees are still down in Eumundi.

Where it fell: Overnight storms deliver drenchings 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called at 9pm Saturday to Eumundi Noosa Rd with reports of trees down over the roads.

She said they were also called to Memorial Dr, where a trampoline had flown into powerlines.

About 3500 homes are without power in Cooroy, Doonan and Eumundi on Sunday morning.

More Stories

bureau of meteorology severe thunderstorm sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Well-deserved’: Blevin congratulates Bolton in Noosa

        Premium Content ‘Well-deserved’: Blevin congratulates Bolton in Noosa

        News LNP candidate for Noosa James Blevin congratulates Sandy Bolton as he concedes defeat, saying her election win was "resounding and well-deserved".

        Supercell fury: Power cut to thousands of homes

        Premium Content Supercell fury: Power cut to thousands of homes

        Weather More than 7500 Sunshine Coast homes are without power

        Morcombes welcome ‘Day for Daniel’ grandchild

        Premium Content Morcombes welcome ‘Day for Daniel’ grandchild

        News Morcombe Family welcome ‘Day for Daniel’ grandchild

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        Politics Queensland’s election is set to go down to the wire CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE