Trees removed lawfully: council

TIMBER: A large fig tree is cut down by at a Noosa Heads construction site. Amber Macpherson

A DEVELOPER has defended its actions of lopping a number of well-established trees on a Noosa Heads construction site following uproar from nearby residents.

Residents initially believed the actions of Altum Constructions were negligent as they had "verbal confirmation” the trees were part of a koala corridor, however the Noosa Shire Council has since stated the trees were removed lawfully.

Altum Property Group director Alex Rigby said the company was following correct procedures.

"We ensure that any tree clearing is undertaken with the full approval of the Noosa council,” Mr Rigby said.

"We've done this very professionally with all the correct environmental reports. We've been working with council for years on this.

"It's been signed off by council and they're very happy.”

Mr Rigby said council officers have since visited the site and approved the clearing.

"We've had council out again today (Wednesday), and they've confirmed all approvals were in place,” he said.

"The project is all online, everything's very transparent.”

The project, Parkridge Noosa, has approval to construct 182 dwellings, including units, retail space and a gym.