Trees help save man's life in car roll-over, Glen Eden

A MALE driver is lucky to be alive after crashing his 4WD down a steep embankment on Glenlyon Rd this afternoon.

The single car roll over which happened around 3.30pm between the Tondoon Botantic Gardens and the Dixon Dr roundabout was a close shave.

It is believed nearby trees potentially saved the drivers life as they caught hold of the vehicle and stopped it from cascading further down the hill.

Police were called to the scene after a member of the public called for help.

The male driver who crashed into the tree did not suffer any injuries and was out of the vehicle when police arrived.

Queensland Ambulance Service were not required.