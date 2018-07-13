Trees to be protected under lift application

NOOSA Council will likely give approval to a development application for a Park Road, Little Cove householder to install an outside lift from the bottom of his property to the large home, despite some councillor concerns.

But it will involve strict conditions on how the work affects a large tree and under-storey, which forms part of the canopy along the east side of Noosa Main Beach, and is a key to land stability at the location.

Planning and Environment Committee chair Cr Brian Stockwell on Tuesday described the view of the beach as "worth millions of dollars”.

"It's not a situation that warms my heart,” he said.

"I've seen landslips before (on Park Road), resulting in the road closing for months.

"This is inconsiderate and inappropriate.”