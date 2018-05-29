Trek for Kokoda spirit

MATESHIP STRONG: GSLC students have been preparing for the Kokoda Challenge happening this Saturday.

STUDENTS, teachers and parents from Good Shepherd Lutheran College have been preparing to tackle the upcoming Kokoda Challenge and raise money for the Kokoda Youth Foundation.

Sixteen teams have been training and fundraising since February for the 15, 30or 48km course to help young Australians understand the spirit of Kokoda.

This is GSLC's second year entering the event and teacher and GSLC Kokoda Challenge co-ordinator Jason Green said they had students from Years 6 to 12 participating.

"It's great for the students and it embodies the Kokoda spirit - courage, mateship and sacrifice,” he said.

Mr Green said there were great benefits to partaking in the challenge.

"It's great fitness and gives them a sense of teamwork,” he said.

"It engages with students and parents and teachers, building a stronger sense of community at the college and engaging with the environment.”

Participants have been busy training in preparation for the challenging trek.

"The course is long and tough, particularly the 48km of endless, gruelling hills,” he said.

"Each Sunday morning the group meets in Noosa National Park and does various trails and distances up to three hours.

"We've also done some other long hikes in the hinterland, such as Baroon Pocket Dam to Kondalilla Falls return, Kin Kin to Cooran, Cooroy and Pomona - a real coast to creek.”

Fundraising is a key part of the challenge and helps the Kokoda Youth Foundation continue its work supporting and instilling important values of mateship and discipline to young Australians.

"Each team is committed to raise a certain amount of money according to the distance they are travelling, so the greater the distance, the greater the obligation,” Mr Green said.

"Students have been raising money with bake sales, raffles and second-hand uniform sales at school and individually some students have done car boot sales and car washing.”

The group of 80-strong GSLC participants will begin their trek this Saturday from the Brookfield Showgrounds and journey along the course through D'Aguilar National Park.