Trek of a lifetime for Noosa coach

IMAGINE walking 250km in 10 days.

For Noosa mother and trek coach Lisa Marshall that is an achievement she can now tick off.

Ms Marshall recently returned home from 10 Great Walks of Queensland, a 10-day expedition covering some of the best walks across the state.

This trek of a lifetime included travelling 4000km in a vehicle from one destination to the next.

Ms Marshall was one of six people selected to be part of the trek team, lead by Brisbane-based trekker Luke Edwards.

The team included the two adventures plus two cameramen and two drivers.

“When Luke asked me to take on this crazy challenge with him, I did not hesitate to say yes,” Ms Marshall said.

“Even though at the time I wondered how we would physically be able to cover the trails and the driving distance, as well as filming for a documentary, with only one day in each location, between Currumbin and Cooktown.

“But it is not every day that one is offered the chance to explore magical National Parks on foot, with a great support crew alongside us, so I just knew I wanted to be part of this adventure.”

Lisa Marshall and Luke Edwards at Lake Wabby on Fraser Island.

The crew set off from Currumbin on July 18 to tackle the Gold Coast Great Walk and travelled from one national park to the next, ending at the Gamaay Dreaming Trail in Cooktown on July 27.

After months of training and logistical planning, Ms Marshall said the trip went mostly to plan except one night when a problem with a vehicle left the team sleeping on a park bench for a few hours.

“We met beautiful souls who saved us from being stranded, lent us vehicles, fed us, gave us a roof to sleep under, brain stormed routes and shared with us how much they love the national parks they live near,” Ms Marshall said.

“The highlight for me was the Thorsborne Trail on Hinchinbrook Island. This is a 32km multi-day hike, taking in pristine beaches, freshwater pools and ever-changing terrain.

“I felt like we were in Jurassic Park.

“I wasn’t even sure I could do 32km in a day, never mind half a day.

“It just didn’t seem possible.”

Cameraman and videographer Paul Lewin filming on the trails at Carnarvon Gorge, with Lisa Marshall and Luke Edward.

Ms Marshall said she was a proud Queenslander having seen what the state had to offer and noted Noosa had some great trails close to home.

“With Noosa as home, we have three of these 10 Great Walks almost on our doorstep, and I loved all of them: The Sunshine Coast Great Walk in the Noosa Hinterland, Fraser Island and The Gold Coast Great Walk.

“All of these gorgeous trails offer opportunities for day walks, not just multi-day trekking.

“The most important outcome from this crazy expedition was for us to highlight to people the beautiful natural places in Queensland that are waiting for us to explore, but that being prepared is a must.”