Trending recycled fashion

PASSION FOR FASHION: Another Women's Closet event curator Jacinta Richmond has found a permanent location for her boutique second hand clothing events at Noosa Leisure Centre. Cereal Killer Productions

RECYCLING is all the rage these days and that trend is especially evident in the fashion industry.

Another Woman's Closet is taking place this May and earlybird stall offers are now available.

The initiative began here on the coast in 2016 and has since grown.

The event has secured a permanent location at Noosa Leisure Centre after outgrowing its previous space at Peregian Beach Community House.

Event curator Jacinta Richmond said it came about after a realisation she had too many clothes.

"I had too many clothes and everyone I worked with and were friends with felt the same,” Ms Richmond said.

"Some of my clothes were too good to give away and that's how Another Women's Closest was born.”

Ms Richmond said the event has strict guidelines to what could be sold.

"Everything has to be in great condition, as if it is new,” she said.

"All the clothes have to be washed, ironed, dry cleaned and hung and any shoes or accessories need to be displayed on a table.”

Sellers must bring their own garment racks and trestle tables.

"It is not a rummage, it's like walking into a massive boutique,” Ms Richmond said.

She said people could find top quality brands like Dior or Prada right down to clothes from K-Mart.

"People come in and respect what is there,” she said.

The next Another Women's Closet will be held on Sunday, May 5 from 8-11.30am.

Ms Richmond said she hoped Noosa could continue to get behind the recycling initiative and consider what they put in landfill.

"Ninety-nine percent of clothing we throw away can be recycled or reused,” she said.

"We live in Noosa and appreciate our environment.

"I think it's a great way to get a great bargain and help the environment at the same time.”

Entry to the event is free and stallholders can sign up to an earlybird discount for $35 for a 3m by 3m space.

For stallholder tickets search the event Another Woman's Closet May 2019 on Facebook.