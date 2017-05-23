Trevor inspired by the wild open spaces

OUTBACK INSPIRED: Cooroy artists Trevor Purvis with one of his works inspired by our rugged landscapes.

COOROY artist Trevor Purvis inspiration remains on many a long and dusty road still capturing images from the vast landscapes of the Australian Outback.

Trevor had Mayor Tony Wellington open his Here & Then exhibition of paintings at the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre on May 20 and is running until June 24.

He credits his roaming travels for overloading his memory banks which still conjure up images of majestic river gums and disappearing horizons of the Gibson and Simpson Deserts.

Trevor said driving past the dense suburban life in 2003 "into the open arms of the Outback, life would never be the same".

"Every lonely gidgee tree, every new desert sand dune to drive over, every dry riverbed was an exciting new experience just waiting to be captured on canvas," he said.

"Then I realised that this subject matter would be forever my inspiration to keep painting. Here in my Cooroy studio, I stand every day confronting my inspiration."

Trevor, who also volunteers at the Noosa Regional Gallery and is a member of a local life drawing group Noosa Life Art Circle which was also have their work on display.