The Northern Territory Response Group police called to drug withdrawal ‘disturbance’ on Tiwi Islands.
Crime

Drug withdrawal blamed for 200-person violence rampage

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
10th Feb 2020 5:43 PM
CANNABIS withdrawal has been blamed for sparking a 200-person strong "disturbance" on the Tiwi Islands.

Territory Response Group officers were rushed to Wurrumiyanga community on Bathurst Island late Sunday night to help quell tensions within the community.

Around 200 people were involved across multiple violent disturbances on Sunday afternoon.

At one stage a police officer was allegedly hit in the face multiple times.

Police were initially called out to reports of a man assaulting a woman with a young child at 6.30pm Sunday.

Throughout the evening the violent disturbances grew to include about 200 people, at which point another officer in the community was called in to help.

The NT News understands the officers were then having to attend back to back incidents, in which some involved were reportedly suffering cannabis withdrawals.

It is understood the injured officer was initially unable to get to the clinic to receive medical treatment due to the large commotion.

Police on the ground requested assistance and four TRG officers were called out late Sunday night to help bring order to the community again.

Police have been contacted for comment.

