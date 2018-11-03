Tri-ers, foodies to buy $1 trees

FROM next year, every entrant in the Noosa Tri and ticket-buyer to the Noosa Food and Wine Festival will leave an extra dollar behind.

That dollar will pay for a tree to be planted along our Noosa Trail network, under an initiative created by Tourism Noosa.

Trees for Tourism is a partnership between Ironman Oceania, Noosa District Landcare and Tourism Noosa which will result in a small tourist levy to subsidise trees that will provide shade for trail walkers along with improving wildlife corridors and general land health.

Tourism Noosa CEO Steve McPharlin, on his first day in the job, said the partnership was "a great step forward” and would be the first in a number of new initiatives to help sustain Noosa Shire as increasing tourism numbers take their toll on our natural environment.

"Respecting the environment and ensuring events in Noosa become more sustainable are key priorities of Tourism Noosa and we are pleased that Ironman is working with us on this initiative to help Noosa strive towards a greater level of environmental sustainability,” Mr McPharlin said.

"Ironman is partnering with us for its 2019 festival which will see $1 from each competitor going towards the program.”

Tourism Noosa has also expanded staffer Juanita Bloomfield's role, who will now be known as its environment and sustainability manager for the industry.

Numerous environmental initiatives are already in place to reduce tourism's impacts, including TN partnerships with Boomerang Alliance, EcoBiz, Plastic Free Noosa - and this year the Tri will replace its normal weekend 180,000 plastic cup use with recyclable cups.

General manager Phil Moran said it will start with "small steps” and about 2000 trees initially.

"And it will be not long before you have a 'triathlon forest',” he said.

Mr Moran said the Trail Network ran through Kin Kin, Pomona, Cooroy and down to the coast.

"There's erosion, landslips - it's good to put in deep-rooted trees (to stabilise the land).”

He said environmental protection was integral to the "special place” of Noosa.

"It's an incredible record in protecting what we have here: no high-rise, no traffic lights, plenty of open land space,” Mr Moran said.

"By partnering, we can get more people to recognise the environment's significance.”