TRI THIS: What Noosa must do to be in the race

THE fate of Noosa Triathlon going ahead in early November could well rest the implementation of newly released Safe Return to Racing event guidelines.

Ironman which organises the world’s largest Olympic triaathlon here has come up with “comprehensive operating principles prepared in accordance with industry standards for open air mass participation sporting events”.

So far Noosa’s premier sporting event scheduled to be run Sunday November 1 and festival has not been listed on Ironman’s cancelled or postponed list of world events.

Ironman said it has based it racing retur guidelines standards from the World Health Organis.

action as they relate to the impacts of COVID-19.

Looking to line up again in 2020 at the Noosa Tri.

The group’s CEO Andrew Messick said Ironman is committed to conducting races in a way that reduces risk for athletes, volunteers, and host communities.

“Safety and community have always been the north stars of our organisation,” he said.

“While the decision around when to host races will ultimately depend on local communities and public health authorities, we have been working with experts and race stakeholders on how to conduct events in a post-COVID environment that allows for the economic, mental and physical benefits endurance events provide.

“We have created a plan for returning to racing and believe that these guidelines keep our athletes, volunteers, staff and communities safe.”

“These guidelines are designed to help our communities with the return to healthy and safe racing so they can once again secure the benefits of hosting our races.”

He said Ironman benchmarked races around the world in order to identify and measure concentrations of physical touchpoints, proximal interactions, and density, focusing on every aspect of the race experience, from when athletes arrive at an event until they leave the venue post-race.

Looking to get on the bike in Noosa on November 1.

The Safe Return to Racing operating principles are organised around five broad areas of contagion risk mitigation: