Triathlon legend hosts camp in honour of Scott Penny

Triathlon coach Brett Sutton is hosting a camp at Caloundra in May.
Grant Edwards
RENOWNED no-nonsense triathlon coach Brett Sutton will host a camp on the Sunshine Coast during May in honour of Scott 'Aardvark' Penny.

The former owner of Bicycle Centre Caloundra and founder of the Caloundra Tri Club, Penny lost his battle with stomach cancer after a short illness last year.

"In 2007 we spent three months in Thailand working with Brett when he was involved with Team TBB," Colleen Penny said.

"They instantly struck up a great friendship due to their shared coaching beliefs. We have always remain in touch with Brett and he called Scott several time during his illness."

 

Scott Penny when at the helm of Bicycle Centre Caloundra.
Now based in Switzerland, Sutton has more than four decades of coaching under his belt in triathlon and swimming.

Athletes which have been under his guidance include Olympic-distance star Nicola Spirig, current Ironman World Champion and record holder Daniela Ryf, along with four-time Hawaii Ironman winner Chrissie Wellington.

The camp for about 30 athletes sold out, but there will be an evening seminar on May 11 where Sutton will answer "What is triathlon, really?" - explaining helping athletes of all levels achieve their best.

The presentation will be staged at the Caloundra Scout Hall on Arthur Street, from 6pm. Entry is $40 for those not participating in the camp.

Sutton will be supported by fellow coaches Susie Langley and Robbie Haywood on the camp from May 11-13.

Topics:  brett sutton multisport multisport mecca triathlon

The Sunshine Coast Daily

