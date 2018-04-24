Tribute for war leader

PROUD: Lis Blake and her father in 1943.

A HERO of war has been honoured in Brisbane over the weekend for his victorious leadership during the 1942 Battle of Milne Bay.

Lieutenant General Cyril Albert Clowes' daughter, Tewantin woman Lis Blake, said she was proud her father was honoured.

"The fact he was being honoured now is great because he wasn't honoured back then," she said.

The battle, in Papua New Guinea, was described as complex due to poor maps, a lack of communication and tactical orders coming from Brisbane headquarters.

"My father called it a 'fog of war'," Mrs Blake said.

Lieutenant General Clowes served for Australia between 1914 and 1949, including at Gallipoli.