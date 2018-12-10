Menu
Kym Baldwin died aged 47.
Tribute for well-known "Baldy&#8221;

10th Dec 2018 10:00 AM

LAST week many were saddened to hear much-loved Harvey Norman Noosa employee Kym "Baldy” Baldwin died.

Those who knew him as Baldy will remember the 47-year-old as a character, always making people laugh.

A somewhat regular fixture among Noosa electrical stores, Kym worked in retail for the past 30 years, starting as a teenager at Chandlers in Noosa Junction and then onto Retravision.

For the past six and a half years he was part of the Harvey Norman Noosa team and proprietor Rod Ayache said he will be missed.

"He had a zest for life and forever the character and many of his customers followed him from store to store,” Mr Ayache said.

"Kym was great fun and always had a funny story to tell. Anybody who knew him would agree. He will be sadly missed by many.”

Mr Ayache passed on his condolences on behalf of his team.

"The team at Harvey Norman Noosa send our thoughts and prays to the Baldwin Family at this difficult time.”

