Tribute to seven brothers in arms for Remembrance Day

A PEREGIAN Beach man's family has a World War II story that can top the Hollywood blockbuster Saving Private Ryan.

Ronnie Frazier-Roxburgh, who last year moved up from Melbourne with his son Ray, this Remembrance Day, November 11, will again be honouring his seven uncles who joined up to fight in the Australian armed services.

Unlike the Steven Spielberg epic cinematic tale, which saw the US Army go to great lengths to save the life of the last surviving son of a family of four enlisted brothers, all of Ronnie's uncles made it back home.

However two had to spend more than three years in hellish imprisonment after being captured by the Japanese in the fall of Singapore.

Six of the brothers - Laurie, Raymond, Eric, Lesley, Normie and Geoffrey - were in the army and one - Theo - served in the air force.

Ronnie has a precious photograph of his seven uncles in uniform side by side and another of an Australian flag with deep family significance.

"My uncle Les climbed up the pole and rescued the flag and they smuggled it through all the Japanese camps,” Ronnie said.

"Uncle Eric only ever talked about the prison camps and you only heard the good stories.”

They all signed up underthe name Cook, which they had changed from Kosh, as Ronnie reckoned "no one wanted that sort of name in Australia” at the time as it sounded too German.

Ronnie will honour his relatives and all the other fallen at this special 100th Remembrance Day observance at the Coolum-Peregian RSL cenotaph.

"I was very impressed by their Anzac Day service this year,” he said.