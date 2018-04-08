Ultimate tribute to tragic shopkeeper a step closer

Michael Delios with his mother Voula Delios in the A and B foodstore in North Hobart in April 2003.

The ultimate tribute to late North Hobart shopkeeper Voula Delios is a step closer with her family agreeing to a community group reopening her store.

Residents and local business owners came together last year in an attempt to open the shop's doors again, and pay tribute to its owner of 30 years.

Mrs Delios, 68, was stabbed to death in the store in 2016.

Locals were shocked and saddened by her death, but have also been without a basic grocery store on the busy strip for almost two years.

A locals-run co-op was floated by some, and the Delios family agreed to the move on Friday.

The site of the North Hobart Grocer, the family owned store where Voula Delios was murdered last year. Picture: MATHEW FARRELL

A lease contract will now be considered by the North Hobart Community Grocer Association, which met yesterday, chair Helen Burnet said.

"Not only do we want to be a supplier of fruit and veg and fresh food that's available to everybody, but it's also to pay homage to Voula's legacy," Ms Burnet said.

"It might be some sort of mural or a community noticeboard.

"We'd be looking at life membership for the family members of the shop as well."

The group will crowd fund to reopen the store, which will require $100,000-$120,000 to get off the ground.

In-kind support from designers and builders has already been pledged and local businesses also will be approached.

"This will be driven by the community and funded by the community," Ms Burnet said.

"There is no sort of gathering spot unless you want to go and spend money.

"With the local deli going you lose those local conversations."

The association expects to receive a contract for consideration this week.

A Claremont man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mrs Delios and is expected to face trial this year.