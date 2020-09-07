Tributes flow after ‘happiest’ lifesaver’s shock death

TRIBUTES FLOWING: Memories of Scott Pegg, a popular former Coast lifesaver, are being shared after his sudden death in the UK.

Tributes are pouring in from around the globe for a former Coast surf lifesaver whose impact on people has stunned his family.

Scott Pegg, 24, died suddenly in the UK last fortnight.

The former Maroochydore, Alexandra Headland and Currumbin lifesaver passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh on August 29.

Mr Pegg's sister, Cathy, said her brother's connections across the globe, and the well wishes that had poured in for her family, had surprised them.

"He had such a big impact on so many people," she said.

"He's so popular. We have so much support."

Mr Pegg left for the UK in July last year and was due back in August, 2021.

Cathy said her brother had been living his dream, travelling abroad, before his untimely death.

"He was the most happiest person you could come across," she said.

She said her brother was happy, respected, and "always positive".

"Nothing really got him down, he was never angry," she said.

The former Kenmore South State School and Brisbane Boys' College student was a keen surfer and swimmer who loved fishing and camping.

"I know he was living his dream. He'd always wanted to go travelling," Cathy said.

Scott Pegg, a popular former Coast lifesaver, was living his dream in the UK before his untimely death.

Maroochydore Surf Life Saving Club head coach Nathan Greig said Mr Pegg had been an "outstanding young competitor" who'd come through the ranks as a nipper.

Mr Greig said Mr Pegg had been a multiple Australian champion in both individual swimming and ironman events, who had been quiet and "pretty down to earth".

"Swimming was definitely his strength," Mr Greig said.

Alex Surf Club general manager Ashley Robinson said Mr Pegg had been an "outstanding young bloke".

"He was quiet, unassuming, but a fierce competitor," Mr Robinson said.

"He was just a quiet, low-maintenance member, he did everything you asked him to do.

"He was a great kid. It's just tragic."

Action in the Murphy Builders QLD Maroochy Surf Classic 2011. Scott Pegg from Maroochydore. Photo: Barry Leddicoat/Sunshine Coast Daily

Staff at Pizza Geeks in Edinburgh paid tribute to their former workmate via social media.

"In the 11 short months that we knew him, Scott made a lasting impression with everyone at our company bringing a smile to all who had the pleasure of meeting him," the post read.

The store had even started a Hawaiian Sundays initiative, to remember the much-loved young man, who'd insisted on everyone wearing Hawaiian shirts at work on a Sunday.

Cathy Pegg said her family had been inundated with messages of support, and they hoped to organise a paddle out in future to honour her brother's life.

Mr Pegg is survived by his sisters, Cathy and Rebecca, and parents Alison and Phil.